A Gauteng traffic officer fatally shot in Pretoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Gauteng traffic officer, Clarence Tlou Kgomo has been shot and killed next to the Saulsville Hostel in Pretoria. The incident happened on Friday night.

Police say the suspect is still on the run and the service pistol belonging to the officer is missing. The motive for the killing is not known at this stage.

“Gauteng traffic police in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this murder are apprehended. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Provincial inspector Kgomo. We are appealing to the members of public at large particularly who are residing in Saulsville to come up with some information which may lead to the apprehension of the suspect,” says Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane.