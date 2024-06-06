‘A dream come true,’ says Mbappe after signing for Real Madrid

Reading Time: 2 minutes

French forward Kylian Mbappe says it is “a dream come true” to sign for Spanish giants Real Madrid, adding that he was not “unhappy” at Paris St Germain.

“I’m very happy, feeling free, relieved, extremely proud to get into a club I’ve always dreamt of joining,” Mbappe told a press conference in Metz ahead of a friendly match against Luxembourg. “It’s true that I am very excited to arrive into this great club, one of the best in the world.”

On Monday, Real Madrid confirmed Mbappe had joined them as a free agent on a five-year contract. The 25-year-old had announced he was leaving Paris St Germain in a video posted on social media platform X on May 10.

Mbappe has long been linked with Real Madrid, reportedly rejecting a huge offer in 2021, and was again set for a move to the LaLiga side in 2022 before announcing a contract extension with PSG ahead of the transfer window opening.

Mbappe said that although some “things and people” made him unhappy in PSG, he was not leaving the French giants on bad terms.

“It will be a bit of a bastard move come (into Real Madrid) and spit on them by saying, once I’m in my new club, that I was unhappy. I’ve never been unhappy in Paris Saint-Germain, with all the people over there,” he said.

Mbappe, who won the World Cup in 2018, joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 and has helped them win six Ligue 1 titles while becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances.