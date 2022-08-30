In episode five of ‘A Deeper Look’, we speak to Gqeberha-born artists-animators, Lubabalo Loyilani and Mpumelelo Matayi about their online series, Stixo, a comedy-focused animation series with a twist of education.

The two young men from Motherwell Township, outside Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, are self-taught in the art of animation. Having met in high school as desk-mates, they have since turned their love for drawing into an income-generating business called Fun art Entertainment.

Their YouTube series Stixo started making waves during the COVID-19 lockdown even though they had been putting in work in their craft for close to a decade.

Their latest episode looks at the drought faced by the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro which has water restrictions in place. The episode drives a message of responsible water consumption.

Driven by the characters, Stixo a local player voiced by Matayi and his friend Zinyo voiced by Loyilani, the series looks at issues faced by township youth in the country.

Full interview below: