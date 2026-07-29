A day in the life of DRC’s overstretched Ebola surveillance teams

On a good day, there are only four cars available to ferry surveillance teams round the city of Bunia, the epicentre of an Ebola outbreak ​surging through the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They were all out when Dr Moubarack Kano came in to work.

TEAMS ARE ‘JUST CHASING’ EBOLA

The vehicle shortage was far from Kano’s biggest challenge.

In clinic after clinic, an inspection of the records showed staff had failed to report some suspected cases to central authorities.

Frontline ​workers spoke of results coming in late and patients refusing to be tested, each incident a setback for the surveillance teams trying to plot chains of people who passed on the ​deadly infection and identify those who might catch it next.

“We discover the disease only after it has already spread,” Kano said. “We’re just chasing it.”

Early on the ⁠round, Kano and his colleague stopped at a small clinic called “Jesus is saviour” down an unpaved road, its faded blue facade peeling.

They scanned handwritten entries in the consultation register. Several recent patients had been diagnosed ​with typhoid fever, which has symptoms that resemble Ebola in its early stages.

The rare species of the disease spreading in DRC, Bundibugyo, has no known vaccine or treatment and can be difficult to detect as the ​early signs appear milder than with other more common forms.

“Normally, the nurses should call to report these cases, so we can start investigating and see if we need to test them,” Kano said.

He asked the nurse on duty whether she knew the Ebola alert system. She said she knew it existed but did not know the telephone number.

SOME CLINICS RELUCTANT TO ISSUE ALERTS

The outbreak has so far infected 3,200 people and killed 1,405, according to government figures released on Sunday. The ​true scale of the outbreak could be two to four times larger than reported data, the World Health Organisation has said.

The team’s next stop was another health facility in Bunia’s Nyakasanja neighbourhood.

In the register, ​Kano paused at the case of a teenage patient whose older brother had tested positive for Ebola and died.

Had an alert been raised? The head nurse said it had not.

The young man’s whereabouts were unknown, and there was ‌no mention ⁠of his address or phone number.

“We’ll have to wait until he comes back,” Kano said.

By his assessment, 12 other cases should have triggered alerts.

“Health facilities don’t always want to alert,” he said. “When they do so, they risk losing a patient because the patient may be transferred elsewhere. For them, it is a loss of money.”

Sometimes the cost of the calls is also a problem. “If people don’t have phone credit, they don’t call,” said Dr Rachel Ulingisayi, who oversees Bunia’s surveillance teams.

Even when they do call, there aren’t always enough staff to respond in time. “A few days ago, a father called to say his two children were sick,” Ulingisayi ​said. “Two days later, he called again to say they ​had died.”