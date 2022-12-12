Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says his department hired consulting firm Abacus Financial Crime Advisory to investigate the leaking of information regarding the qualifications of his Chief of Staff, Nthabiseng Borotho.

He says the report concluded that there was a concerted and intentional release and dissemination of confidential information and documentation to the media.

Gordhan came under fire after reports that he allegedly appointed Borotho irregularly.

However, Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, cleared him of wrongdoing and found that despite Borotho not having the requisite qualification, Gordhan sought approval from the Department of Public Services and Administration.

Gordhan says the investigation, which cost R281 000, had found that one official had shared their password with another who then leaked the information to the media.

He says the report recommended that disciplinary action be considered against this official who shared her password but that she had left the department a while back and it was therefore impossible to act against her.

The reply does not, however, state what has happened to the official who leaked the information.