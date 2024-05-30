A change in political landscape is on the cards for KZN

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Even though the vote count isn’t yet complete, it appears that a changed political landscape is on the cards for KwaZulu-Natal.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has emerged as an early frontrunner, ahead of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The Electoral Commission in the province assessed that there were no major irregularities in the election in the province, although voting was delayed at some polling stations, mainly due to late delivery of voting material and problems with voter management devices.

MK party the frontrunner in KwaZulu-Natal:

Long queues

The election was marked by long queues in urban areas and in the townships of Durban, where voters eagerly waited to cast their ballots.

Thousands of voters waited for hours to cast their vote, with many voting long after voting hours were extended beyond the 9 pm cut-off time.

“The lines were very long I think I came here at 8 pm and ended up leaving at 4 am. It was crazy. Some people left but I’m glad that I ended up voting in the end,” a voter said.

Hundreds of people queue at a voting station in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/peTkDVKqRx — SABC News (@SABCNews) May 29, 2024

But many were left disappointed.

“I didn’t vote. The lines were very long, and I couldn’t wait that long to vote, and it was stressful. We got there in the morning, we ended up leaving late and we didn’t even vote,” a non-voter lamented.

“I am very sad about not voting. It was my first time to vote I thought I would get the opportunity to make a change. I didn’t get that chance,” a voter explained.

Another non-voter said, “They said I am not registered but I did register I don’t know what happened. I feel so bad I’m not okay. I wanted to vote. it was my right.”

Arrest

The IEC in KwaZulu-Natal also confirmed the arrest of one of its officials in Pietermaritzburg over irregularities with a sealed ballot box.

Meanwhile, MK party members at Ladysmith organised early celebrations on Thursday, as news of the party’s gains in the area was announced.

“It’s a victory for the MK and this is only the beginning. We are confident that we will do well in other wards,” said Mthandeni Chonco, MK regional coordinator.

Analysts said the battle for control of the province, which might feature coalitions will be intense.

The Commission said they expected the province’s preliminary results to be announced on Sunday.