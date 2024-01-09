Bloemfontein business owner to appear in court for VAT evasion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 43-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on the 26th of next month in connection with tax evasion, which led to SARS suffering a loss of over a million rand.

According to Hawks Free State spokesperson Christopher Singo, he is facing charges of contravention of the Tax Administration Act. Singo says the suspect was served with court summons on Monday.

A preliminary probe by the South African Revenue Service uncovered the suspect’s alleged tax evasion, where he failed to register a company for Value-Added Tax (VAT), which resulted in SARS losing more than one million rand.

The incident took place over a period between 2020 and 2021.

The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein, culminating in the summons being served.