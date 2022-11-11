Police have exhumed the body of a 12-year-old boy who was illegally buried at his homestead on Coffee Farm at KwaNdengezi, west of Durban.

The boy who had cerebral palsy died last Saturday. He had been ill for three days but did not receive any medical attention.

The family then buried the child on Sunday. The death was not reported to the relevant authorities and no death certificate was issued.

Community members raised the alarm with Deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu who travelled to the province to arrange the exhumation.

Provincial Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela says the child was exhumed and the body was taken to Pinetown Mortuary where the post-mortem will be conducted

“The family of the deceased could not report to the police when the child died and did not even do the birth certificate and the child was exhumed and the body was taken to Pinetown Mortuary where the post-mortem will be conducted, We call on our communities to respect the laws that govern this country.”