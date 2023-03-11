Striking National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members say they are more determined than ever to make their concerns heard.

On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court will decide on the merits of the union’s appeal against government’s interdict to try and stop the industrial action.

Strikers have disrupted operations at various health facilities countrywide.

Meanwhile, the Barberton Hospital in Mpumalanga has been shut down by striking Nehawu members.

On Friday, the members blockaded the entrance to the hospital with burning tyres, rocks and bricks.

Health spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Chris Nobela, says the strike by Nehawu has had a huge impact on health services across the province.

“There were some disturbances when members came to the hospital to close the gate of the hospital. We are trying our best to make sure that all our emergency operations are done and for those operations that can be postponed we are doing that. We are making sure that wards like maternity and ICU are functional.”

The video below s reporting more on the story: