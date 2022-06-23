Parliament’s Section 194 enquiry committee into the fitness of now suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, is expected to commence its work with witness statements on July 11.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago, in accordance with guidelines set out in Section 194 of the Constitution.

During the inquiry, Mkhwebane will be able to state her case and will also be entitled to legal representation.

The chairperson of the committee, Richard Dyantyi, says the committee anticipates working until the end of September.

“During the month of July, we are going to have a heavy load of our work. Because at the beginning of July, and specifically the 11th of July, we will be hearing for the first time a number of witnesses that will come in front of the committee to share their own evidence. Either for the reasons of exonerating the Public Protector or sharing evidence on why it is important that we make findings on the Public Protector,” explains Dyantyi.

Mkhwebane describes her suspension as “shocking”

Earlier, the Public Protector described her suspension as a “shocking” experience for her and her legal team, claiming that she learned about it from the news and social media.

Mkhwebane describes how she heard about her suspension.

“I was at home from the office, I also received a message from one of the journalists requesting me to share the suspension letter. And when I opened the news and Twitter, I saw the news that I was suspended. Indeed, it was a shock. Worse because I expected them [office of the President] to respond to my legal team.”

