The Department of Education in the Northern Cape says it has placed 99% of learners who applied for grade R, grade one and grade eight placement on time.

The department says it hopes to place all outstanding learners by the opening of schools or within the week.

Coastal schools in Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape will reopen on Wednesday, 18 January.

Hundreds of angry parents gathered at the provincial education department offices in Kimberley on Monday, hoping to get their children placed.

Many say the process of applying online was a nightmare.

Northern Cape Education MEC Zolile Monakali says they are sorting out the matter.

“The Northern Cape Department of Education is aware that some parents are anxious and still waiting for placement from the department. We call on parents to stay calm and allow the department to finalise the placements.”

“The department received a total of 27 318 applications and managed to place 99% of learners thus far. We still have 280 unplaced learners,” adds Monakali.

