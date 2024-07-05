Blinken and Lamola discuss US/SA relationship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has placed a courtesy call to his new South African counterpart, International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Ronald Lamola, in which they recommitted to expanding and deepening the special relationship between the two countries.

The call was first confirmed by DIRCO.

Blinken’s call follows a similar exchange earlier this week with outgoing Minister Dr Naledi Pandor and a call placed last week between US President Joe Biden and President Cyril Ramaphosa after the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

According to a DIRCO readout, Minister Lamola and Secretary Blinken reiterated their commitment to expanding bilateral relations as well as in the area of global peace and security.

Speaking earlier to Pandor, Blinken expressed appreciation for their collaboration during her tenure as chief diplomat. Demonstrating the importance of the relationship, US President Biden called President Ramaphosa on July 2nd to commend South Africa on forming a GNU, vowing future partnerships including during Pretoria’s leadership of the G20 in 2025 and cooperation on economic growth, combating climate change, strengthening health systems and ensuring that democracy delivered for all.