Ten alleged ATM robbers to apply for bail in Limpopo

Ten alleged ATM robbers are expected to make their bail application today in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

The accused have been linked to ATM bombings across the province.

They were arrested in May last year.

The bail application has been set for two days.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the accused are facing several charges.

“The accused are Lesotho nationals and they are facing 20 charges ranging from unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, malicious damage to property, theft using explosives, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and contravention of the Immigration Act.”

