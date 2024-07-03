Lesufi announces 7 MECs from ANC, 3 from other parties

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced his 10-member executive council (MECs) to lead the provincial government for next five-year term.

The new members of the executive council comprise seven members of the African National Congress (ANC) and three from other political parties including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Rise Mzansi.

All of the seven ANC MECs are from the sixth administration.

The IFP’s Bonginkosi Dhlamini has been announced as the MEC of E-government, MEC for Economic Development is Lebogang Maile, Education MEC is Matome Chiloane.

MEC for Health is Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Roads and Transport MEC is Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, Social Development MEC is Faith Mazibuko, MEC for Human Settlements is Tasneem Motara.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development is Rise Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, CoGTA MEC is Jacob Mamabolo, Environment MEC is the PA’s Sheila Mary Peters, whilst Community Safety has been moved to the Office of the Premier.

The Premier had twice postponed the announcement due to a deadlock with the Democratic Alliance (DA) over posts. The DA in Gauteng said it will not be part of the executive of the Gauteng Government of Provincial Unity.

The DA says it will proudly fill the opposition benches in the Gauteng Legislature.

DA Federal Chairperson, Helen Zille, “The ANC does things unilaterally the whole time and that is the problem. They haven’t come to terms with the fact that they lost an election and that not everything is done on their terms. And they don’t boss everybody around as if they got a clear majority. They did not. We have partners and we are almost equal partners in Gauteng. And we have the right to be treated as such.”