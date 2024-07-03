Parts of Cape Town hit by heavy rains, flooding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town says 170 people have been affected by flooding at the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Athlone.

The Weather Service earlier issued a level two warning for disruptive rains and strong winds across the Western Cape.

Western Cape Tomorrow ‘s Weather overview: 04/07/2024 pic.twitter.com/gF4u2hWsWA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 3, 2024

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Sonica Lategan, says officials are busy with assessments following reports of flooding in several areas.

She says flooding was also reported at a block of flats in Tableview, and another in Sea Point.

Reports have also been received of two structures in Kalk Bay surrounded by mud.

Lategan says teams will provide plastic sheeting and sandbags to the affected areas.

In Overcome Heights, there are sewers overflowing, affecting seven structures.