SA-US to deepen bilateral ties

US President Joe Biden spoke with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to congratulate him on his recent re-election and the successful formation of a Government of National Unity.

This was revealed in a readout of the call by the South African Presidency.

According to the readout, the Presidents expressed their shared commitment to advancing the special relationship between the two countries.

According to the statement, President Biden telephoned President Ramaphosa, pledging to work closely with the 7th administration on key issues such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change ahead of South Africa’s chairing of the G20 in 2025.

Biden, currently in his own tough re-election bid after a mediocre debate performance last week, said he planned to visit South Africa to attend the G20 – despite currently lagging in the polls against his Republican rival former President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa is said to have expressed appreciation for this commitment and also extended a state visit invitation to Biden, dates that have yet to be confirmed by the respective teams.