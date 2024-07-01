DA wants three MEC positions in Gauteng, claims ANC offering two

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Provincial leader Solly Msimanga says they have engaged with the African National Congress (ANC) on multiple occasions and they have made their intentions clear but says the ANC refused to hear their proposals.

Msimanga says the ANC proposed two cabinet positions to the DA which they did not agree upon.

Msimanga disagrees with the ANC’s PEC saying the DA negotiated in bad faith.

” Initially they wanted to give the DA one MEC position and we said that doesn’t fly. It’s an insult we then, they moved to two and then we said but it doesn’t fly. This is then why we proposed that we have three MEC positions if they were then including other parties.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng says it will not be bullied by the DA into forming what they term as a grand coalition.

This comes as the announcement of the Gauteng executive council was once again postponed after the two parties did not reach an agreement. ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza says they are willing to work with all the parties in the Gauteng Legislature, even if the DA does not come to the party.

“The Premier is ready to announce. We had hoped it would be smooth and announce the executive. Reality is we have been in negotiations. We not forming a coalition or grand coalition, we are following the framework of the ANC . We deadlocked with the DA multiple times up until today. As the ANC we were ready to announce.”