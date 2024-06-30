Anticipation builds over who will join Ramaphosa’s new Executive?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his new post-election multi-party National Executive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday evening, more than 10 days since his inauguration.

He will finally reveal the members of his Executive.

The Constitution grants the President the authority to select Ministers and Deputy Ministers from Members of the National Assembly. Additionally, he may appoint up to two Ministers or Deputies who are not members of the Assembly.

As speculation mounts over the make-up of the new Executive, anticipation is growing over who will be chosen to serve.

Difference between GNU and an ordinary coalition

The President’s announcement comes after a deal was struck with the DA following weeks of toing and froing. The ANC and the DA finally found a middle ground after a meeting between the President and DA leader John Steenhuisen on Friday.

Prof William Gumede weighs in: