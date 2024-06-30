President Ramaphosa praises Proteas’ resilience in T20 Final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the Proteas for reaching the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, acknowledging their defeat by India in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, as a testament to their resilience and national pride.

Team captain Aiden Markram has expressed his disappointment but says he’s proud of the team after they took India all the way to lose by just 7 runs in their first-ever T20 World Cup final.

Proteas fans who gathered at fan parks across the country, including the Wanderers in Johannesburg, were also disappointed but proud of the boys after the match.

Despite losing, President Ramaphosa says the Proteas had played with exceptional spirit throughout the tournament, which he believes united and inspired the nation.

The Proteas will arrive back in the country on Wednesday with their flight scheduled to land at the O.R Tambo International Airport at 10H30 in the morning.

Meanwhile, India’s ace batter, Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, announced their retirement from International Twenty-20 Cricket after their World Cup triumph.

Kohli, who struck his first 50 of this World Cup, said that it was time for the next generation to take over the charge from him.