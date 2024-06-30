Slain Bloemfontein teacher’s funeral underway

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Learners and teachers at Tsoseletso High School in Bloemfontein have formed a guard of honour as they await the arrival of the body of 41-year-old teacher Mpho Moalosi.

Moalosi was allegedly run over by a car driven by her boyfriend, Steven Sejakane, last week. Sejakane is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a bail application.

Moalosi was a Grade 10 and 11 teacher.

“Don’t be a victim, my body is not a crime scene” and “Stop brutality against women” are some of the placards displayed on the stage at the emotional funeral service.

Amongst those in attendance are former Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, Free State Premier Maqueen Letshoha-Mathae and MEC for Community Safety, Roads and Transport, Jabu Mbalula.

