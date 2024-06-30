Martinez double powers Argentina to top of Copa America Group

The Inter Milan striker finished off a flowing move in the 47th minute, coolly chipping the ball over Peru keeper Pedro Gallese, and repeated the trick in the 86th minute, chipping Gallese again for his second goal after some sloppy defending by Peru.

“I’m happy, because I was able to score in the three group-stage games and because I was able to help the team, which is what counts,” Martinez, who was criticised for his performances in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in 2022, told TyC Sports.

“I’m fine, as I said when the match with Chile ended, I had a great season at my club and I felt good. I felt ready to get rid of the thorn from the World Cup, that was important for me, to prepare well for the Copa America, which I did and I’m showing it. Let’s keep working.”