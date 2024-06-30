Comrades Marathon Board member suspended over alleged racist message

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Board has suspended a member who faces allegations of posting a racist message in a WhatsApp group.

The CMA says in a statement, the decision follows a special meeting the Board held on Friday.

Earlier this week, Ann Ashworth, the Race and Operations manager and 2018 winner of the Comrades, announced that she was fired by the Board.

Ashworth was appointed in the position last November.

In a statement last week, CMA Chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo pointed out that the so-called ‘vanillagate’ saga, which involved the now-suspended Board member, had no bearing on Ashworth’s departure.

Vanillagate is in reference to a post in a WhatsApp group by the suspended Board member accusing Ashworth of bringing in more “whites” to the Comrades Marathon Association.