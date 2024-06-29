EFF expresses willingness to partner with ANC for 7th Administration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has written to the African National Congress (ANC) expressing their willingness to work with the party amid talks to form the seventh administration.

However, the EFF’s offer hinges on the exclusion of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

This is revealed in a letter to the ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula penned by the EFF’s Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini.

The EFF believes that based on the ANC and EFF election manifestos, there is more to bring them together to co-govern.

In the lengthy letter, the EFF proposes a new agreement or Statement of Intent between the EFF and ANC instead of the ANC’s Statement of Intent agreed to by the GNU partners.

This new agreement would have to, amongst others, include the principles of redress and equality.

The EFF further adds that it is willing to participate in any executive as long as the DA and FF Plus are not included.

In addition, the party also affirms the principle that the President and Premiers have the prerogative to determine the composition of the executive after consultation with the leadership of the EFF.

However, it found it key to express the party’s desire to be represented in all the clusters of national government, as ministers or deputies as well as roles in the legislatures.

This letter comes amid ongoing talks and the imminent announcement of the next executive by President Cyril Ramaphosa.