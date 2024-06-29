Proteas to enter uncharted waters when they play India this afternoon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African senior cricket team enters uncharted waters this afternoon when it takes on India in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Proteas reached the final of a World Cup tournament for the first time in 18 attempts when they beat Afghanistan in Thursday’s semi-final.

India advanced after victory over England in the other semi-final.

Proteas captain, Aiden Markram, hopes to repeat a feat achieved 10 years ago.

Markram who is unbeaten as South Africa’s white-ball captain in World Cup matches, was captain of the South African under 19 team that won the World Cup in 2014.

India won the first ever T20 World Cup in 2007, but never again. This afternoon’s match starts at half past four South African time.