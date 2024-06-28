Indian fans jittery as team faces SA for T20 glory

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian cricket fans are jittery about their team’s chances in the T20 Cricket World Cup finals this Saturday. The men in blue face South Africa for the first time in this tournament.

Though India hasn’t lost a game in the competition so far, fans say South Africa will be a tough opponent to play against.

It’s been 17 years since India has won a Cricket World Cup and fans say now is about time. India’s unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup is being praised by experts.

But fans say it’s no guarantee that the team will win the cup. Just last year, India was in a similar situation, unbeaten in the 50 over Cricket World Cup, before losing to Australia in the finals.

Many cricket analysts say facing South Africa now will be an easy task. The Indian team’s star batsman Virat Kohli is in poor form.

He hasn’t managed a sizable score in this tournament so far and that’s a concern for many. Much of the burden will be on Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the team’s bowlers.

Cricket analysts say India has a fair shot at winning if the team’s stars perform as the fans hope them to.

They could struggle against South Africa’s fast bowling attack.

Forecasters say India and South Africa will not only battle against each other but also the weather conditions. Weather officials say there’s a tropical storm gathering off the coast of Barbados where the game is scheduled to be played.

And many fans are concerned about the game being canceled due to rain. The organisers say they’ve kept a spare day in case the match needs to be rescheduled.

But, Indian fans are hoping that the rains do not wash away their dreams of winning a world cup after nearly two decades.