VWSA wins award for waste management

Volkswagen Group Africa based in Kariega in the Eastern Cape, has received has won a category at the Volkswagen Awards in Germany.

The local car plant received the award for plastic recycling in the zero-impact factory environmental category. The winning project has seen the Kariega plant divert 132 tons of plastic waste from landfills since the project was initiated in 2023.

Strategic Development Managera the plant Mike Petrie elaborates, “Waste reduction is one of our priority areas, particularly when it comes to our environmental side of things. Since we started monitoring and focusing, we’ve reduced our overall waste to landfills by 73% and this has brought about positive impact on environmental measures by 57%. Ultimately, our goal is to be net zero beyond 2030 and this country leads towards that. We are really proud of the initiative, in the fact that the contribution is being recognized for our Kariega plant.”