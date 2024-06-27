Case against suspects in Fleurs murder postponed to mid-August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case against six men accused of hijacking and murdering Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has been postponed to the 16th of August due to incomplete investigations.

The alleged killers appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, on Gauteng’s West Rand.

Fleurs was shot and killed during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort earlier in April.

The suspects face charges of murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

Fleurs was at a filling station with three of his friends when he was allegedly approached by two males armed with firearms. They fired shots from a BMW, while his friends were inside the shop at the filling station. T

he suspects have secured legal representation from the Legal Aid Board.

However, they were denied bail.

The NPA said the denial of bail shows their commitment to hold the alleged perpetrators of violent crimes accountable.