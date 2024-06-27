Attempted coup in Bolivia fails after arrest of its leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A coup attempt in Bolivia has failed after the leader of the mutiny General Juan Jose Zuniga was arrested after military units earlier stormed the Presidential and Congressional precinct in the de facto capital La Paz.

President Luis Arce urged citizens to take to the streets to defend the country’s democracy– a position echoed by former President Evo Morales.

Latin American leaders across the board condemned threats to democratic and constitutional order in Bolivia as global condemnation quickly grew.

The arrested General was reportedly removed from his post on the eve of the attempted putsch that saw soldiers and armored vehicles gathered in the central square of the administrative capital, some breaching a door to the presidential palace.

President Arce immediately swore in a new military commander who called for calm and order to be restored.

Soldiers were later seen withdrawing from the square when police retook control of the plaza.

General Zuniga was taken away by authorities – his destination not immediately known – but the public prosecutor’s office said it was launching a criminal investigation.