My family and I are facing ongoing persecution: Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Former Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims she is being persecuted over reports by the media that she received money from the Gupta family.

This follows social media posts showing properties allegedly belonging to her son being attached by the sheriffs.

Mkhwebane was allegedly flagged by HSBC international bank for allegedly moving money between countries.

This after she allegedly received 5 000 US dollars from the Guptas in 2014.

The Gupta family is synonymous with State Capture allegations in South Africa, which saw them flee the country to Dubai.

Mkhwebane says her children have now been subjected to abuse.

“I’m still facing challenges because I don’t know how else to explain myself. As far as my son is concerned they went further to attach his properties. And we had to get lawyers and tax practitioners when he is not even within the bracket of being able to pay for these services. This is just continuous persecution.”

