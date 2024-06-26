Rules Commitee resolves that portfolio committee members go up to 15

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Rules Committee of the National Assembly has resolved that the composition of portfolio committees must be increased to 15 members.

During the sixth Parliament, all committees were made up of 11 members.

But, senior officials of the institution have proposed that each committee must be increased up to 15 MPs.

However, it was also decided that the matter will be deferred to the sub rules committee to make further input before a final adoption. Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso cited the increase of the political parties represented in Parliament after the election from 14 to 18 as the reason.

“Members will be aware that a number of parties have increase and therefore we are proposing that the size of committees also be increased or the composition of committee be increase. In that regard we are proposing the number be increased to 15 members from 11 and that the ANC will have five, the DA three and the MK two, EFF one and other parties combined four. In regard to configuration as Madam Speaker has indicated, we are not proposing, we venture into that space until the cabinet is appointed.”