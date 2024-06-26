Call for men to circumcise to reduce HIV risk reiterated

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A call has again being made for men to circumcise as this can reduce the risk of contracting HIV through sex by 60%.

This emerged at the Initiation School Indaba in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The three-day meeting is looking at ways to make initiation schools safer following deaths of initiates at bogus schools.

HIV remains a serious threat in South Africa and men are urged to circumcise this winter. This as part of the country’s HIV prevention strategy and June being Men’s Health Month.

Sizwe Hlongwa from health NGO Right to Care says it’s important for men to circumcise and they can make use of freely available services.

“During Men’s Health Month health NGO Right to Care encourages men to circumcise. To protect themselves against HIV, and STIs. Circumcision helps reduce sexual transmission of HIV. It is offered for free across South Africa. You can make an appointment to 082 808 6152.”

Close to eight million people in South Africa are living with HIV, with about 5.7 million on treatment.

Traditional leaders are calling on the CRL Rights Commision to work with international organisations such as UNAIDS.

Some of the issues that continue to be discussed at the Indaba are concerns over deaths and abductions.

CRL Chairperson, David Mosoma says those who abduct young boys must be prosecuted.

“Abduction is also a criminal element. Because you are forcing somebody to do something against his will. Because you are taking away the choice that a person must have. In deciding to go to a legal school, because you are taking him to an illegal school where he is going to die. Because those people are not trained. They just do not know what they are doing.”

The Indaba will conclude on Thursday.