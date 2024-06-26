Mining has shed around 130 000 jobs in 30 years: Minerals Council

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Minerals Council says the mining industry has seen job losses of around 130 000 in the last 30 years.

The Council has also revealed that mineral exports fell by R100-billion in 2023 compared to 2022.

The annual review shows that mineral royalties paid by mining companies also dropped from R25-billion in 2022 to R14-billion in 2023.

CEO at the Minerals Council Mzila Mthenjane says greater investment into the industry is required to help the sector grow so that it can create jobs.

“The decline in recent years of mining output performance because of infrastructure constraints is a tragedy that is manifesting in undesirable employment losses. The industry currently employs 480 000 people and with the potential for growth. Through investment and growth, it only leaves it to our imagination in terms of what the possibilities for job creation and [alleviating] poverty could be. Therefore, it is critical for the sustainability and uninterrupted contribution of the mining industry to the economy that exploration is revitalised.”