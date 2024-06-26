Joburg Water updates on maintenance project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Water says the maintenance work conducted by Rand Water at the Zwartkopjes Pump Station and Daleside Booster Station has been successfully completed, with both systems now operating at maximum capacity.

Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says the water systems supplied by the Daleside Pump Station including Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley remain low.

Shabalala says those supplied by Zwartkopjes are recovering steadily, although the Crown Gardens Reservoir and Eagles Nest Reservoir are still struggling.

“Work is in progress at the Eikenhoff pump station which is currently pumping at 50%. Most Johannesburg water systems supplied by Eikenhoff which includes Randburg, Roodepoort and Soweto are currently low or empty. Johannesburg Water continues to provide alternative water supply in all the affected areas while the maintenance work continues.”