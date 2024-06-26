Ruto withdraws Kenya’s contentious finance bill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kenya’s President William Ruto has rejected and withdrawn the proposed finance bill.

Protests against the controversial tax bill started last week. They escalated into more violence yesterday when police opened fire on demonstrators trying to storm parliament.

At least five protesters were killed and dozens wounded.

Ruto was speaking outside Parliament in Nairobi where he announced further cost saving plans.

“I am directing for immediate further austerity measures to reduce expenditure starting with the office of the President. the entire Presidency and extending to the entire executive arm of government.”

Earlier, the African Union (AU) urged stakeholders in Kenya to adopt peaceful means to address the current impasse between citizens and lawmakers.

Kenyans took to the streets to protest against the contentious finance bill that will lead to tax hikes. The bill was passed by the Kenyan parliament yesterday.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called on the people of Kenya and other stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address their issues that sparked the protests in that country.