AU calls on all stakeholders in Kenya to resolve impasse peacefully

The African Union (AU) has urged stakeholders in Kenya to adopt peaceful means to address the current impasse between citizens and lawmakers.

Kenyans have taken to the streets to protest against the contentious finance bill that will lead to tax hikes. The bill was passed by the Kenyan parliament yesterday.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called on the people of Kenya and other stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address their issues that sparked the protests in that country.

He stated that the AU will continue to support Kenya. At least 13 protesters were killed and a section of parliament went up in flames as demonstrations against new tax proposals escalated on Tuesday.

The government of Kenya has since deployed military to quell the protests.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Press Association Africa (FPAA) has put blame on Kenya’s security forces for the manner in which they handled what they call peaceful protests in the country.

Police in Nairobi suppressed protestors and also targeted journalists. The media company has called for immediate accountability as Kenyans struggle with crippling taxes and economic hardships.

In Nairobi, a wave of discontent arose due to crippling taxes and economic hardships. The proposed finance bill sparked outrage, leading to widespread protests.

However, Kenya’s security forces responded aggressively, launching tear gas canisters into the crowd and causing chaos.

One of the journalists tried to document the events but was attacked by police.

Many journalists covering these protests were caught in crossfire.

Kenyan President William Ruto has since returned the bill back to parliament.

Kenyans living in South Africa have voiced their opinions on what’s happening in their home country.