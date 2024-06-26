More MK Party members call for rerun of elections

Reading Time: 1 minute

MK Party members in the Moses Mabhida Region in KwaZulu-Natal have reiterated calls for a re-run of the May 29th general elections.

They protested outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court where an IEC official has appeared on charges of contravening the Electoral Act.

MK Party member Sthembiso Mathenjwa says the IEC rushed to declare results while there were still disputes from other political parties.

“The results from the voting station and the results that were captured in the system of the IEC, some of the VDs were not corresponding. You would find uMkhonto weSizwe receiving votes in Scottsville in ward 36, then when you check from the app of the IEC it’s no longer 4 000, it’s 2 000 and it’s a problem. If we could find it around Mgungundlovu, how much more in the province. Because our expectation in this province and the number of the people went out in their numbers to vote for uMkhonto weSizwe are not the numbers that are on the screen of the IEC. It’s not 45% that we are foreseeing, in fact, uMkhonto weSizwe is in charge of this province. The will of the people must be heard, and IEC must correct that thing.”