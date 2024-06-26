Rapist and murderer Johan Counter gets life sentence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mossel Bay Regional Court in the Western Cape has sentenced Johan Counter to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to raping and murdering a child.

National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says Counter followed the 15-year-old victim outside a house they were drinking in, at Groot Sergfontein Farm, where he raped and strangled her on 29 January 2023.

Ntabazalila says the court ordered Counter’s sentences to run concurrently.

He says the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.