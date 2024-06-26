Maintenance work on Cape Town’s water infrastructure almost done

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town’s Department of Water and Sanitation says the maintenance work on the water infrastructure on the Cape Flats that left many residents without water for the past two days is in the final stretch.

Twenty-eight areas were affected during the maintenance work.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says many residents in various affected areas had water after 21:00 last night.

“We are in the final stretches of our 72-hour proactive maintenance along the Cape Flats network and our teams made excellent progress. Four out of six valves have been replaced.”

“The remaining two valves are a little bit delayed. All equipment is on site and teams are ready to install those particular valves,” he adds.

