Saul refutes claims ANC in Northern Cape protecting Orania

Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul has refuted claims that there is a decision taken by the African National Congress (ANC) provincially to protect the Afrikaner nationalist town of Orania.

Saul was speaking on the sidelines following his inaugural speech in the legislature. Saul says in their engagements with different political parties, with the Freedom Front Plus coming with two concept documents.

One focuses on the formulation or constitution of the provincial government and the second document is about the status and future developments in Orania.

He says these are just discussion documents and not decisions.

“We are of the firm view that some of the things that they are suggesting on the first document on the constitution of the provincial government, Freedom Front plus is quite modest and it is reasonable and we are going to make sure those things happen. One of those things is that their single member of the provincial government becomes the chairperson of the portfolio committee on CoGHSTA. But, the second document raises a whole lot of issues and we took that document to the national negotiation team. It has a preliminary response on that document which we shared with FF Plus. we have not taken any decision in Northern Cape to protect Orania.”

The ANC, which failed to secure an outright majority in May’s elections, received votes from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and FF Plus who helped Saul to secure his second term as Premier.

