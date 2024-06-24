Cycling event organised to mark 200 years of Basotho nation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Alliance Françe in Maseru has organised a cycling event in commemoration of the 200 years that Basotho have existed as a nation.

An inaugural Tour de Maseru comprises a mixed track of 20km for professional riders while others can enjoy a more relaxed 10 km loop.

The event also serves as a prelude to the upcoming Tour de France. It is the first cycling event of its kind for the city of Maseru.

It is dubbed Tour de Maseru and the aim is to embrace cycling for those who enjoy some time peddling from the saddle, but it takes a solid plan and some winning strategies.

“I just try avoiding being too full before the start, and to just try to stay hydrated,” says one of the riders.

While no amount of training can best prepare one for the race, when the countdown starts, the show must go on, up the hills and the meanders of the Maseru outskirts. This is the first instalment of the Tour de Maseru.

And for the fast and furious paddlers, the 20km loop looks like a breeze. The event has attracted some of the finest local riders.

The Kingdom of Lesotho believes that investing in cycling will yield returns.

Lesotho commemorates 200 years Basotho have existed as a nation: