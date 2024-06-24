Winter matric classes to begin at Mpumalanga centres

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than a 100 winter school centres have been established across the Mpumalanga province to prepare learners for the 2024 grade 12 final examination.

The MEC for Education Catherine Dlamini, conducted inspections at some centres in Bushbuckridge. More than 1 000 of the best performing educators in the province have been appointed to assist with the programme.

Mpumalanga obtained a 77% matric pass rate last year. It is all systems go. 408 learners from two different schools in the Bohlabela District will start winter classes this week.

Different teachers have been roped in to assist this year’s matric class to do better.

”We are hoping that in the two weeks they will be with our best teachers. We took some of our best teachers to assist them in learning the subjects where they are struggling. By the end of the programme or end of the year we are hoping our results will improve immensely,” says Mpumalanga Education MEC Catherine Dlamini.

Learners who are part of the programme are positive that it will help them improve their performance.

”I think these extra classes will help us a lot because we are taught by different teachers from different schools backgrounds and they apply different strategies on how they teach learners. They help us to adapt and this will help us to pass at the end of the year and achieve great results,” says one of the learners.

Another learner says; “I came here because it will help me a lot with the subjects that I’m struggling with, subjects like geography and life science. I came here to gain more understanding.”

The newly appointed MEC for Education believes the winter classes will yield positive results. The winter classes programme will end on 5 July.

The department says it is aiming for an 83% matric pass rate this year.

-Report by Nhlamulo Mabasa