Scheffler becomes first golfer to win 6 tournaments before July

World number one, Scottie Scheffler, has become the first golf player to win six tournaments before July in a PGA Tour season since the legendary Arnold Palmer in 1962.

The American and two-time Major winner captured the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, beating South Korean Tom Kim on the first play-off hole.

The two players completed the regulation 72 holes in 258 — 22-under-par — two clear of another American/South Korean duo — Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im.

Scheffler, who started the final round one-stroke behind Kim, carded a bogey-free five-under-par 65, and then watched as Kim rolled in a three-meter putt for birdie at the last for a 66 to force a play-off.

A short delay followed after environmental activists stormed and damaged the 18th green and that meant the hole had to be relocated.

Kim, who led from the first round, then found trouble from the middle of the fairway, resulting in a bogey five, leaving Scheffler with two putts for victory, and he duly obliged.

The 28-year-old now has another record in his sights, that of nine wins in a season — a record shared by Tiger Woods and Fiji’s Vijay Singh.