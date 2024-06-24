Identification for 11 Mpumalanga crash victims expected to begin

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The identification of the victims of the crash that killed 11 people in Delmas, Mpumalanga is expected to begin. The victims were killed when a truck converted into a bus collided with a minibus taxi on the R42 road.

Twenty-three survivors were rushed to the Bernice Samuel Hospital. Two of the survivors have since been air-lifted to the Ermelo Hospital.

The two are reported to be critical following the crash.

The minibus taxi was en route to Mozambique when the crash happened. Authorities in Mpumalanga have since launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

One of the survivors – Carlos Sambo says the truck crashed into the stationery minubus taxi.

“We took the off ramp and we stopped at a stop. Unfortunately the person who was driving stopped inside the road, I saw car lights from approaching from a distance. I don’t know if the truck driver was on the phone or scared. I don’t what was happening but I just saw the truck colliding with the taxi.”

R42 Collision | 11 dead, 23 injured in Mpumalanga truck, taxi collision:

Mpumalanga Roads and Transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo has visited the scene of the crash. He also visited the survivors at the local Bernice Samuel hospital.

“The accident we are told it occurred at around twelve to one o’clock here in Delmas, R42 road rather. We are from the hospital just now and we got a comprehensive report from the hospital CEO. So people that have perished we are told are nine Mozambican and two South Africans and one succumbed here in hospital. But we want to on behalf of the province convey or heartfelt condolences to the people of Mozambique and South African people of cause because we have lost two South Africans from here in Delmas.”

Investigations are under way to establish the cause of the accident. Thomo says findings of the investigation will be made public.

“We have not established as to who was on the wrong but that information should it come, we are going to speak with yourself people of the media.”

The driver of the minibus taxi and a one-year-old baby are amongst the people killed in the crash.