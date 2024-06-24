ANC concerned about media reports regarding cabinet positions

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) has lashed out at some political parties for making outrageous demands for specific cabinet positions in the media. The party says it is only President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has the prerogative to appoint the executive.

These statements come amid calls for calm, as many South Africans are waiting for the announcement of the cabinet of the seventh democratic administration.

The President is expected to announce his new executive under the Government of National Unity (GNU). South Africa has been without a cabinet since last week Wednesday, when he took his oath of office.

Professor Mashupye Maserumule has cautioned Ramaphosa to consider the uncertainty of ordinary South Africans.

“Ministers ought to provide policy direction. Director generals ought to translate the political policy direction as provided by the minister into strategic and implementable plans, so there is a difference between the role that ministers play and the role director generals play. However, you need to appreciate that the President is yet to announce his cabinet and one will understand that he talks about a Government of National Unity which will obviously include political parties that ordinarily would not be part of the scope of consultation for the purposes of constituting a cabinet.”

The Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) also believes there is no cause for alarm yet. The party is one of 10 political parties that joined the GNU.

Its leader Pieter Groenewald says government will still function efficiently.

“We must remember that government departments will not collapse because of the fact that there are no ministers yet. They can still continue with their work as service delivery. So, let’s give them a fair chance to form a cabinet that is the best suitable for the circumstance in South Africa at the moment.”

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), another member of the GNU says President Ramaphosa should be given space to consult with all stakeholders. Secretary General, Yongama Zigebe, says that the future of South Africa rests on the GNU.

“It is imperative that the President gives thorough and proper thought to the composition of his cabinet, ensuring that all role players are consulted, the 10 political parties that are within the GNU. This careful consideration is crucial to avoid fractures in the foundation of the GNU. We cannot afford to sow divisions as the hopes of our people for a better and greater country are pinned on the GNU. The public expects leaders and ministers who are ready to hit the ground running and who are not implicated in or found wanting in allegations of corruption.”

Rise Mzansi through its leader Songezo Zibi has pledged its full support for the GNU saying all political parties must act in good faith in these negotiations.

Spokesperson Gugu Ndima says Rise Mzansi has faith in President Ramaphosa.

“We must commend them for trying to find a solution which is inclusive of all political parties. So, the GNU is an experiment whose success depends on how much the parties act in good faith and if some or most don’t act in good faith, it will fail. We intend to act in good faith as Rise Mzansi – agree where the logic is clear and disagree where necessary. But we will always do this in good faith, not for cynical political reasons. And we hope that the delay if there’s any delay as a result is not of opportunistic reasons from other political formations. But we have full confidence in the President of the republic.”

The Patriotic Alliance(PA), one of the first four parties to join the GNU has been left alarmed by some of the DA’s preferences.

Deputy President Kenny Kunene says the DA’s demands are nothing but an attempt to rule the country through the back door.

“We are indeed alarmed by the delay in the composition of government at national level and also at provincial level in Gauteng specifically. But we are aware that it is not the ANC doing it , it is the greed of the DA that has led to this delay, it has been making outrageous demands to the ANC, some of which are corrupt.”

In a letter to the ANC over the weekend, the DA’s demands include the position of the Deputy President, and if this is not agreed to, the party will settle for a Minister in the Presidency and deputy Finance Minister.

Accordingly, the DA further states – if given a ministerial position, they also want the deputy position, except in the case of the finance minister.

