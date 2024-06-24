Straatsdrift residents criticise government for neglect

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Straatsdrift Farm outside Zeerust in the North West have criticised the government for neglecting them. The aggrieved residents say they are yet to benefit from the country’s democracy since they lack basic services like water and sanitation.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the province recently subpoenaed the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, for failing to fulfil the promises of rendering basic services in the area.

Frustrated residents of Straatsdrift believe that their right to dignity have been violated by government.

Thirty years into the democratic dispensation, the community still relies only on one pit toilet, to relieve themselves. One of the residents, Ramotse Selato, describes their appalling living conditions.

“We have relied on water from the valley for decades now. It’s only recently that they are starting to drill boreholes. We don’t have proper toilets at all. We have long been using pit toilets which ultimately collapsed. We since made a plan and now, we only rely on one toilet for the whole community.”

The mayor of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, Khumalo Molefe, shifted the blame to the management of the municipality, for not fulfilling their promises.

“There were certain commitments made by Ngaka, which Ngaka did not fulfil. And this report did not come to us nor to council. And that is why we are not happy with what management did. And we confirm there was no cooperation between management and the human rights commission. That’s where we come in,” explains Molefe.

Following their meeting with the commission in the province, Molefe says the municipality has started to address water and sanitation issues in the area.

“By end of June we would have concluded the project on toilets. We had set aside 40, but then we realise that the houses that actually need those VIP toilets are about 30. Now on the question of water; We have already moved in for quite some time now. We have drilled and equipped boreholes and put some tanks there,” adds Molefe.

The municipality has committed to submit a progress report to the commission on a monthly basis.

Reporting by Thabiso Moss