Limpopo initiation school caretaker killed following a violent clash

A 35-year-old initiation school caretaker has been killed following a violent clash between community members and a group of men from initiation school at Sekgosese village outside Giyani in Limpopo. This after a group of caretakers accused the community members of playing loud music during the winter initiation season.

In most areas, community members are prohibited from causing disturbance during the traditional practice.

The playing of music loud is a practice that is prohibited during initiation season in the area. It is reported that other activities prohibited include funerals and weddings.

The community wants the initiation school authorities to do away with the prohibition, arguing that they trample on their rights. A community member, Ngwako Ramatsi says that the group of initiation school caretakers was carrying weapons.

Meanwhile, three initiates have died at initiation schools in the province. Two initiates from Sekgosese area and the third from the Bolobedu area.

Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa and Karabo Kgafane