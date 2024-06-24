SA’s new Cabinet to be revealed in the next few days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After a thorough consultation, the ANC says President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce his new executive within the next few days. The party released a statement after bagging the tenth member for its government of national unity initiative.

Al Jama-ah party is the latest to have joined the unity government at the weekend bringing the total number of signatories to ten with more still set to join.

Playing its cards close its chest, the ANC is seemingly not prepared to give up any of the economics or security portfolios. It also wants to keep the Presidency with the consensus that Paul Mashatile should stay.

Meanwhile, the DA is believed to have set its eyes on the Minister in the Presidency with its leader John Steenhuisen’s hat thrown in the ring. But, constitutionally it remains the president’s prerogative on who to field in his executive.

The DA’s Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille, says the ANC must know that the DA is a crucial partner in the Government of National Unity.

Zille says the DA has an important role to play in the new formation.

VIDEO | Ensuring seamless transition to GNU: