Verstappen unstoppable in Spain

Red Bull’s three-time world champion, Max Verstappen, won his seventh race of the Formula One season when he clinched the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Verstappen finished ahead of Mclaren’s Lando Norris, with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton finishing third in the 10th race of the Formula One season. Hamilton’s teammate Geroge Russell finished fourth.

Verstappen was untouchable as he clinched his third successive Spanish Grand Prix.

It’s also the fourth time Verstappen has won in Spanish, putting him second behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, who have both won six times.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fifth and sixth respectively.