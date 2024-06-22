ACDP, ATM call for oversight committee for the Presidency

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some opposition parties in Parliament, that are not part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), want the establishment of an oversight committee to scrutinize the work of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They say this was a demand made during the sixth administration of Parliament.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) member of Parliament Steve Swart says this will also comply with the recommendations of the state capture commission under Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“The ACDP supported the calls for the establishment for a specific Parliamentary Portfolio Committee tasked with oversight of the Presidency. This was in line with one of the recommendations of Chief Justice Zondo in his state capture report. We believe there is such a need for greater such oversight given the advent of the GNU in this seventh Parliament. The DG should regularly account to Parliament like all other DGs, for all the funds spent in the Presidency.”

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it also supports the calls for the establishment of a committee to scrutinize the work of Ramaphosa.

It says this will enhance the constitutional imperatives of accountability over the executive.

Spokesperson Mxolisi Makhubo elaborates, “The African Transformation Movement as a part that stands for accountability and was instrumental in the unmasking of corruption and the flouting of the law specifically related to the sixth administration, will be calling and firmly supporting the establishment of an oversight committee dedicated for the monitoring and evaluating the decisions of the Presidency in South Africa. We believe that this call is not only timely but it is also essential for the processes of our democratic processes and the strengthening of our nation’s government.”

Meanwhile, Al Jamah-ah says there is no need for a separate Parliamentary Committee to oversee the Presidency. Al Jamah-ah leader Ganief Hendricks says this is not necessary given the powers Ramaphosa has over the various cabinet ministers who account to Parliament.

“Our constitution gives the President the tremendous powers, he can appoint the executive consisting of cabinet ministers, deputy cabinet ministers and he has the final say and I don’t think that an oversight Committee of Parliament to oversee the work of the President is appropriate in the light of the tremendous powers that the President has in terms of the constitution. Also, the President has further powers in that he has the final say in regard to the different committees established to examine the matters before the Presidency.”