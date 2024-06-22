Cape Flats residents urged to stock up on water ahead of outages

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cape Flats residents are reminded of the looming water supply interruptions and are urged to stock up on clean drinking water.

This comes as the City of Cape Town will impose water restrictions over three days starting on Monday.

The municipality’s Member of the Mayoral Committee for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien says the water outages form part of a maintenance plan which includes repairing and replacing five crucial valves along the Cape Flats network.

“This shutdown is necessary for us so that we can conduct crucial maintenance work in a safe manner. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that will be caused to our residents but delaying this work has the potential for even greater risk to our water supply infrastructure in the near future,” she said.

Water restrictions will take place in the following areas: Wynberg, Wetton, Ottery, Plumstead, Diep River, Southfield, Elfindale, Heathfield, Retreat, Steenberg, Lavender Hill, Seawinds, Vrygrond, Muizenberg, Parkwood, Lotus River, Grassy Park, Zeekoevlei, Pelican Park, Pelican Heights, Peacock Close and Eagle Park.